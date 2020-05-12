All apartments in Indianapolis
312 S. Hamilton Avenue

312 South Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 South Hamilton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand new renovation! Just five minutes to Irvington, Fountain Square, and Monument Circle, this stunning duplex features all the modern updates you need to move right on in! Perfect for those wanting to be close to all the action, but far enough for the peace and quiet when needed.

Featuring a SPACIOUS, open concept, half bath on the main level for entertaining and guests, a modern kitchen, fenced yard, and off-street parking, this one ticks the boxes!

Pets: no restrictions; $125 refundable deposit, cats $25/mo, dogs $50/ mo.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
312 S. Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 312 S. Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 S. Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S. Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue offers parking.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S. Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S. Hamilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

