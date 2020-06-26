Rent Calculator
3104 Pawnee Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3104 Pawnee Court
3104 Pawnee Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3104 Pawnee Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home in Warren Township - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bed home located in Warren Township. Just rehabbed. Schedule a showing today by registering at rently.com.
(RLNE2833178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have any available units?
3104 Pawnee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3104 Pawnee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Pawnee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Pawnee Court pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court offer parking?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have a pool?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have accessible units?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
