All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3104 Pawnee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3104 Pawnee Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3104 Pawnee Court

3104 Pawnee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3104 Pawnee Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home in Warren Township - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bed home located in Warren Township. Just rehabbed. Schedule a showing today by registering at rently.com.

(RLNE2833178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Pawnee Court have any available units?
3104 Pawnee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3104 Pawnee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Pawnee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Pawnee Court pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court offer parking?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have a pool?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have accessible units?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Pawnee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Pawnee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College