3033 South Hartman Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:04 PM

3033 South Hartman Drive

3033 South Hartman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 South Hartman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Franklin Township! This home features very spacious rooms. Large back yard and front porch. Central air conditioning. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer included. Refrigerator and stove are included too! Carport and driveway parking. Mini Barn for additional storage. We are pet friendly. Minutes from 465 and close to the all the Wanamaker shops, you can also walk to the Marion County fairgrounds! Ready for move in! Don't miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 South Hartman Drive have any available units?
3033 South Hartman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 South Hartman Drive have?
Some of 3033 South Hartman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 South Hartman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3033 South Hartman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 South Hartman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 South Hartman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3033 South Hartman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3033 South Hartman Drive offers parking.
Does 3033 South Hartman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 South Hartman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 South Hartman Drive have a pool?
No, 3033 South Hartman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3033 South Hartman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3033 South Hartman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 South Hartman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 South Hartman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
