Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

3026 Southwest Drive

3026 Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Southwest Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1306162

A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis. Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Attached 2-car garage
--Fenced backyard
--Lots of closet space
--Washerdrer hookups
--Cat and dog friendly

Bunus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 maintenance hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Walk-in closet,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Southwest Drive have any available units?
3026 Southwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Southwest Drive have?
Some of 3026 Southwest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Southwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Southwest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Southwest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Southwest Drive offers parking.
Does 3026 Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 Southwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Southwest Drive have a pool?
No, 3026 Southwest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3026 Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Southwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

