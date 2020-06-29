3026 Southwest Drive

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1306162
A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis. Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Attached 2-car garage
--Fenced backyard
--Lots of closet space
--Washerdrer hookups
--Cat and dog friendly
Bunus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 maintenance hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Carpet,Granite countertops,Walk-in closet,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.