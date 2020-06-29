3026 Southwest Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1306162



A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis. Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--Attached 2-car garage

--Fenced backyard

--Lots of closet space

--Washerdrer hookups

--Cat and dog friendly



Bunus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 maintenance hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

