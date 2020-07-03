All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3015 E Michigan St

3015 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3015 East Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis and is located near bus routes. The home has tons of windows for natural light. It features 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home has large rooms which provide great space for you and your family. The home has the original built-ins, wood floors, and accents.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant must provide their own appliances. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit and can result in lease termination.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1541996546

Viewing: Use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour with Rently.co
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710630

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 E Michigan St have any available units?
3015 E Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3015 E Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 E Michigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 E Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 E Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 3015 E Michigan St offer parking?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not offer parking.
Does 3015 E Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 E Michigan St have a pool?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 E Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 E Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 E Michigan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 E Michigan St does not have units with air conditioning.

