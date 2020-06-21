All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2939 Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2939 Broadway St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2939 Broadway St

2939 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2939 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental available in Historic Meridian Park neighborhood.
Property comes with a stove and a fridge, W/D hookups.
Cozy front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors and wood features.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, click "Contact Us" on the top of our website fshouses.com to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. www.fshouses.com/contact-us/**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Broadway St have any available units?
2939 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Broadway St have?
Some of 2939 Broadway St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 2939 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 2939 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 2939 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College