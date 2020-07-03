All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:48 AM

2920 Ruckle Street

2920 Ruckle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
The deposit moves you in! March rent is FREE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is move in ready! Original charm throughout with appropriate modern updates. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge great room with fireplace. Large separate dining room. Updated bathrooms. Basement for storage, Enjoy the large front porch and privacy fenced back yard. Security system. Check out the views from the private balcony off of the master bedroom! Conveniently located approximately 10 minutes from downtown and Broad Ripple with convenient access to I65. This is a must-see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Ruckle Street have any available units?
2920 Ruckle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Ruckle Street have?
Some of 2920 Ruckle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Ruckle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Ruckle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Ruckle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Ruckle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Ruckle Street offer parking?
No, 2920 Ruckle Street does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Ruckle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Ruckle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Ruckle Street have a pool?
No, 2920 Ruckle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Ruckle Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 Ruckle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Ruckle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Ruckle Street has units with dishwashers.

