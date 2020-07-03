2920 Ruckle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

The deposit moves you in! March rent is FREE! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is move in ready! Original charm throughout with appropriate modern updates. Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Huge great room with fireplace. Large separate dining room. Updated bathrooms. Basement for storage, Enjoy the large front porch and privacy fenced back yard. Security system. Check out the views from the private balcony off of the master bedroom! Conveniently located approximately 10 minutes from downtown and Broad Ripple with convenient access to I65. This is a must-see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.