Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2872 Mozart Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2872 Mozart Way

2872 Mozart Way · No Longer Available
Location

2872 Mozart Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This two-story home is off of Troy & Southeastern and features a wood burning fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and washer/dryer hook-ups on the upper level! Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with a large deck and a beautiful pond view. The master suite is huge including a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Located on the Southeast side of Indy and provides easy access to schools, interstates, and more! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Mozart Way have any available units?
2872 Mozart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 Mozart Way have?
Some of 2872 Mozart Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Mozart Way currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Mozart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Mozart Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2872 Mozart Way is pet friendly.
Does 2872 Mozart Way offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Mozart Way offers parking.
Does 2872 Mozart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Mozart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Mozart Way have a pool?
No, 2872 Mozart Way does not have a pool.
Does 2872 Mozart Way have accessible units?
No, 2872 Mozart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Mozart Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 Mozart Way does not have units with dishwashers.
