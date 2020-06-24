2872 Mozart Way

Amenities
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **
This two-story home is off of Troy & Southeastern and features a wood burning fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and washer/dryer hook-ups on the upper level! Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with a large deck and a beautiful pond view. The master suite is huge including a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Located on the Southeast side of Indy and provides easy access to schools, interstates, and more! Pets Negotiable!
