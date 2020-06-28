2811 Boulevard Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments

Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent with Basement near Ivy Tech Community College - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement on the Near Northside. This Home has over 1700 Sq Ft with Tons of Space and Historic Charm. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Garbage Disposal, Multiple Walk-in Closets, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! This home is Located near 28th and Capitol Ave. Minutes from Downtown, several Hospital Complexes, and the Children's Museum. Nearby access to the Redline and I-65. Easy access to conveniences and transit. This is a Hidden Gem!



This home does not accept section 8



