All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2811 Boulevard Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2811 Boulevard Pl
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

2811 Boulevard Pl

2811 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2811 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent with Basement near Ivy Tech Community College - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement on the Near Northside. This Home has over 1700 Sq Ft with Tons of Space and Historic Charm. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Garbage Disposal, Multiple Walk-in Closets, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! This home is Located near 28th and Capitol Ave. Minutes from Downtown, several Hospital Complexes, and the Children's Museum. Nearby access to the Redline and I-65. Easy access to conveniences and transit. This is a Hidden Gem!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
2811 Boulevard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 2811 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2811 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Boulevard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College