Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:56 PM

2810 Pomona Court

2810 Pomona Court · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Pomona Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR/3Bath with nearly 2300 sq ft on corner lot in popular College Park. Eat in kitchen with newer cabinets, granite & appliances! New master bath remodle w/extra large walk in shower, dual sink vanity, 2 closets & more. This is a split level floor plan with 2234 sq ft and multiple living spaces. Actual square footages are 874 sf on upper, 712 sf on main and 652 sf on lower level (mostly finished). Family room features wood burning fireplace. Lg lot, mature trees & convenient to dining, shopping, schools, & medical services.
Pets will be considered; additional deposit and monthly pet fee will apply if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Pomona Court have any available units?
2810 Pomona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Pomona Court have?
Some of 2810 Pomona Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Pomona Court currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Pomona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Pomona Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Pomona Court is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Pomona Court offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Pomona Court offers parking.
Does 2810 Pomona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Pomona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Pomona Court have a pool?
No, 2810 Pomona Court does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Pomona Court have accessible units?
No, 2810 Pomona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Pomona Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Pomona Court has units with dishwashers.
