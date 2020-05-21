2810 Pomona Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4BR/3Bath with nearly 2300 sq ft on corner lot in popular College Park. Eat in kitchen with newer cabinets, granite & appliances! New master bath remodle w/extra large walk in shower, dual sink vanity, 2 closets & more. This is a split level floor plan with 2234 sq ft and multiple living spaces. Actual square footages are 874 sf on upper, 712 sf on main and 652 sf on lower level (mostly finished). Family room features wood burning fireplace. Lg lot, mature trees & convenient to dining, shopping, schools, & medical services.

Pets will be considered; additional deposit and monthly pet fee will apply if approved.