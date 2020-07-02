All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 3 2020 at 6:16 PM

2709 North College Avenue

2709 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2709 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138466

*Appliances to be installed prior to new tenant move in*

Large half of a duplex in a perfectly convenient location! Large living spaces, open kitchen and separate dining area! Kitchen updated with beautiful cabinets and backsplash! Lots of extra storage and large bonus loft with built in bed box! Large covered front porch! Must see today! Schedule your tour!

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 North College Avenue have any available units?
2709 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 North College Avenue have?
Some of 2709 North College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2709 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.

