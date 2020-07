Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

Freshly painted and carpeted 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch in neutral colors. Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has pass through window into family room. Split floor plan with master bedroom/bath on one side of the house and 2 bedrooms, full bath on the other side. 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door opener. Separate laundry room. ALL ELECTRIC. NO pets or Section 8.