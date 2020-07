Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

This amazing home has 2 Large bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The 1 car garage as definitely an added Bonus. Here you will enjoy an updated tile bathroom, hard surface floors, detached garage, front porch. Fenced yard and an open modern floor plan. Make sure you see this home right away. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.