Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 Morning Star Dr

2552 Morning Star Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Morning Star Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Close to shopping, and schools, this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick ranch packs a powerful punch!! Featuring a bonus family room, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, washer & dryer connections,fenced yard, and beautiful flooring throughout. Ideally located near restaurants, Wal-Mart and I-70, makes this home conveniently located to everything you need AND it's affordable! You don't want to miss the chance to make this house your home! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have any available units?
2552 Morning Star Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2552 Morning Star Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Morning Star Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Morning Star Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr offer parking?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have a pool?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have accessible units?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Morning Star Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 Morning Star Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
