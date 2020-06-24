2552 Morning Star Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Close to shopping, and schools, this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick ranch packs a powerful punch!! Featuring a bonus family room, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, washer & dryer connections,fenced yard, and beautiful flooring throughout. Ideally located near restaurants, Wal-Mart and I-70, makes this home conveniently located to everything you need AND it's affordable! You don't want to miss the chance to make this house your home! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064