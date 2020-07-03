All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 11 2020 at 4:22 AM

2526 English Avenue

2526 English Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 English Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
City living with LAND! Completely fenced in all around with plenty of space out front and TONS of space out back! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! Pictures speak for themselves.

Just five minutes to the heart of both Fountain Square AND Irvington, this meticulously updated ranch boasts tons of natural daylight and one of the largest bedrooms on the rental market! Appliances will be installed (including laundry!).

Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 English Avenue have any available units?
2526 English Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2526 English Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2526 English Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 English Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2526 English Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2526 English Avenue offer parking?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2526 English Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 English Avenue have a pool?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2526 English Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 English Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 English Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 English Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

