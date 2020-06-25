25 E 40th St Apt 3C

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool tennis court

One Of The Most Magnificent 1 Bed Condos On The Market In Indianapolis Taken Down To The Studs Under The Direction Of Mark S. Adams Construction! Easy Living In Midtown W/Underground Parking, Pool & Gym! It Is A Work Of Art & A Must See. Storage, Storage, Storage! This One Will Take Your Breath Away & It Is Just 12 Minutes From D'town On The Red Line. Quartz Countertops Throughout With White Italian Style Acrylic Custom Cabinetry, The Bosch Name On Every Appliance, Hardwood Floors & Beautiful Fireplace Will Capture Your Heart. Nothing In Unit Is Ordinary! Tennis Crts Across The Street At Tarkington Pk.



Contact Mr Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com for more details. Thanks.



Contact Mr Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com for more details. Thanks.



(RLNE5777905)