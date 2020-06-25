All apartments in Indianapolis
25 E 40th St Apt 3C
25 E 40th St Apt 3C

25 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
One Of The Most Magnificent 1 Bed Condos On The Market In Indianapolis Taken Down To The Studs Under The Direction Of Mark S. Adams Construction! Easy Living In Midtown W/Underground Parking, Pool & Gym! It Is A Work Of Art & A Must See. Storage, Storage, Storage! This One Will Take Your Breath Away & It Is Just 12 Minutes From D'town On The Red Line. Quartz Countertops Throughout With White Italian Style Acrylic Custom Cabinetry, The Bosch Name On Every Appliance, Hardwood Floors & Beautiful Fireplace Will Capture Your Heart. Nothing In Unit Is Ordinary! Tennis Crts Across The Street At Tarkington Pk.

Contact Mr Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com for more details. Thanks.

(RLNE5777905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have any available units?
25 E 40th St Apt 3C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have?
Some of 25 E 40th St Apt 3C's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 E 40th St Apt 3C currently offering any rent specials?
25 E 40th St Apt 3C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 E 40th St Apt 3C pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C is pet friendly.
Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C offer parking?
Yes, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C offers parking.
Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have a pool?
Yes, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C has a pool.
Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have accessible units?
No, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C does not have accessible units.
Does 25 E 40th St Apt 3C have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 E 40th St Apt 3C does not have units with dishwashers.
