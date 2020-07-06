All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 245-247 South Audubon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
245-247 South Audubon Road
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:07 AM

245-247 South Audubon Road

245 S Audubon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 S Audubon Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The park here and the small neighborhood charm add to the reasons you will want to rent this home. With almost 1600 feet for you and your family to stretch out in you will love your new home. Located on Irvington Fountain Circle here you are close to shops and restaurants as well. There are lots of updates through the home including New Interior Paint and New Floors in the Kitchen and Bath...WOW!, The 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths you will feel right at home here. Modern kitchen and bathrooms welcome you so make sure you call to see this home today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have any available units?
245-247 South Audubon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 245-247 South Audubon Road currently offering any rent specials?
245-247 South Audubon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245-247 South Audubon Road pet-friendly?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road offer parking?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not offer parking.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have a pool?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not have a pool.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have accessible units?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245-247 South Audubon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 245-247 South Audubon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College