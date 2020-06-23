All apartments in Indianapolis
2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1

2426 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2426 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2426 N Capitol Ave. This beautifully restored 3 bed/1.5 bath plus bonus room home is 5 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. It is walking distance to Ivy Tech and Methodist Hospital. It is within a 10 minute commute to IUPUI, IU Hospital, and Butler University. There is a front load washer and dryer in the unit. The attic is finished and can be used as a 4th bedroom, a study, additional storage, or whatever you wish. There is additional storage space in the basement. Sit and enjoy the spacious porch in the front or take a short walk to Barton park thats literally in the backyard. All appliances included. To schedule a showing call (317) 661-1171.
Come see this nice duplex unit. Newer carpet hardwood floors underneath the carpet. Freshly painted. Finished attic, spacious three bedrooms , Living room, Dining room, kitchen and half bath on main floor, washer and dryer included. Back yard view of home is Fall creek. Close to downtown, shopping centers. The area has been and is completely revitalized. This could be great home and great opportunity for you. Take a look at this hidden jewel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
