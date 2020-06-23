2426 North Capitol Avenue - 1

Amenities

2426 N Capitol Ave. This beautifully restored 3 bed/1.5 bath plus bonus room home is 5 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. It is walking distance to Ivy Tech and Methodist Hospital. It is within a 10 minute commute to IUPUI, IU Hospital, and Butler University. There is a front load washer and dryer in the unit. The attic is finished and can be used as a 4th bedroom, a study, additional storage, or whatever you wish. There is additional storage space in the basement. Sit and enjoy the spacious porch in the front or take a short walk to Barton park thats literally in the backyard. All appliances included. To schedule a showing call (317) 661-1171.

Come see this nice duplex unit. Newer carpet hardwood floors underneath the carpet. Freshly painted. Finished attic, spacious three bedrooms , Living room, Dining room, kitchen and half bath on main floor, washer and dryer included. Back yard view of home is Fall creek. Close to downtown, shopping centers. The area has been and is completely revitalized. This could be great home and great opportunity for you. Take a look at this hidden jewel.