237 S. Randolph Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly extra storage

237 s. Randolph/ 3 Bed Bungalow near Fountain Square - Ready for moving is this cute three bedroom bungalow. Eat-in kitchen. periodcovered front porch. Wood laminate flooring. Basement houses washer and dryer and allows for extra storage. Rent is $750.00 with a matching deposit of $750.00. To schedule a tour call Mike at 317-210-0018. Sorry Section 8 not accepted



(RLNE2993402)