237 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
237 s. Randolph/ 3 Bed Bungalow near Fountain Square - Ready for moving is this cute three bedroom bungalow. Eat-in kitchen. periodcovered front porch. Wood laminate flooring. Basement houses washer and dryer and allows for extra storage. Rent is $750.00 with a matching deposit of $750.00. To schedule a tour call Mike at 317-210-0018. Sorry Section 8 not accepted
(RLNE2993402)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 237 S. Randolph Street have any available units?
237 S. Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.