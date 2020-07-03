All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2315 Salem Park Drive

2315 Salem Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Salem Park Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home boasting an open "L"shaped floor plan. Spacious living room, open to the Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Upstairs boasts 3 good size bedrooms and loft area. Home has a bump out off of the living room that could be a family room / Dining room or office/mud room. 2 car attached garage.

To apply go to : www.GoalProperties.com
Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable fee per pet max of 3 .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have any available units?
2315 Salem Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2315 Salem Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Salem Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Salem Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Salem Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Salem Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Salem Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2315 Salem Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2315 Salem Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Salem Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Salem Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Salem Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

