All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2237 Chris Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2237 Chris Court
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

2237 Chris Court

2237 Chris Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2237 Chris Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
- PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!

This Property is a must see! The living room is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors ... Very spacious!

Kitchen is very open with room for a dining table! The utility room is off of the kitchen Right across from the Attached garage!

The master bedroom is spacious and has its own full bathroom, plus two other great size bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete this house!

This home will go quickly! Call or Text (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to apply!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals.

(RLNE3943454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Chris Court have any available units?
2237 Chris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2237 Chris Court currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Chris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Chris Court pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Chris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2237 Chris Court offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Chris Court offers parking.
Does 2237 Chris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Chris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Chris Court have a pool?
No, 2237 Chris Court does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Chris Court have accessible units?
No, 2237 Chris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Chris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Chris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Chris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 Chris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College