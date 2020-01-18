2237 Chris Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

- PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!



This Property is a must see! The living room is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors ... Very spacious!



Kitchen is very open with room for a dining table! The utility room is off of the kitchen Right across from the Attached garage!



The master bedroom is spacious and has its own full bathroom, plus two other great size bedrooms and a guest bathroom complete this house!



This home will go quickly! Call or Text (248) 243-6648 for any questions and visit our website at www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to apply!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



248-243-6648



Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals.



(RLNE3943454)