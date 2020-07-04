Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

2201 E. 57th Street Available 05/08/20 Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Broad Ripple Neighborhood! - Adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath bungalow on a corner lot in sought out Broad Ripple neighborhood! Beautiful Living Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with newer appliances, and separate dining room. All bedrooms boast hardwood flooring. Home is great for hosting family and friends with lots of space in finished basement complete with a rec room. Enjoy evenings on the outdoor patio, or gathered around the fire pit in the fenced in back yard. 1 car detached garage. North Kessler Park Subdivision, and Indianapolis Public Schools.



All occupants 18 and older must submit an application. Application fee is $35/person and it is non-refundable. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Pet Policy: Small dogs will be considered with a $400 refundable deposit, per pet, and $35, per pet, monthly pet fee.



No Smoking!



*WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON 05/01/2020!



No Cats Allowed



