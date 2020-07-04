All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
2201 E. 57th Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2201 E. 57th Street

2201 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2201 East 57th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
2201 E. 57th Street Available 05/08/20 Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Broad Ripple Neighborhood! - Adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath bungalow on a corner lot in sought out Broad Ripple neighborhood! Beautiful Living Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with newer appliances, and separate dining room. All bedrooms boast hardwood flooring. Home is great for hosting family and friends with lots of space in finished basement complete with a rec room. Enjoy evenings on the outdoor patio, or gathered around the fire pit in the fenced in back yard. 1 car detached garage. North Kessler Park Subdivision, and Indianapolis Public Schools.

All occupants 18 and older must submit an application. Application fee is $35/person and it is non-refundable. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Pet Policy: Small dogs will be considered with a $400 refundable deposit, per pet, and $35, per pet, monthly pet fee.

No Smoking!

*WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS ON 05/01/2020!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 E. 57th Street have any available units?
2201 E. 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 E. 57th Street have?
Some of 2201 E. 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 E. 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 E. 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 E. 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 E. 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 E. 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201 E. 57th Street offers parking.
Does 2201 E. 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 E. 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 E. 57th Street have a pool?
No, 2201 E. 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 E. 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 E. 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 E. 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 E. 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

