22 South Colorado Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & E Washington



Duplex Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, dining Room, Garage, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement



APPLIANCES: Stove & Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for water

**owner pays for water**



Section 8: No

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.