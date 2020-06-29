22 South Colorado Avenue

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & E Washington
Duplex Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, dining Room, Garage, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Stove & Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for water
**owner pays for water**
Section 8: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.