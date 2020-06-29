All apartments in Indianapolis
22 South Colorado Avenue

22 S Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

22 S Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & E Washington

Duplex Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, dining Room, Garage, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Stove & Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for water
**owner pays for water**

Section 8: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 South Colorado Avenue have any available units?
22 South Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 South Colorado Avenue have?
Some of 22 South Colorado Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 South Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 South Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 South Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 South Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22 South Colorado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 South Colorado Avenue offers parking.
Does 22 South Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 South Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 South Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 South Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 South Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 South Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 South Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 South Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

