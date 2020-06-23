212 S Summit St

Amenities
***NO LONGER AVAILABLE - INQUIRE WITHIN FOR OTHER PROPERTIES!***
***SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY! NO CATS!***
LOCATION! Less than one mile to Indiana City Brewing, Ash & Elm Cider, Geraldine's Supper Club and Lounge (Fountain Square's latest steak house!) and more! All of Fletcher Place (Calvin Fletcher's Coffee, Milktooth, Tappers Arcade Bar, etc) is just over a mile away and just two miles to Monument Circle.
Perfect short-term lease for those new to town or transitioning to a new place.
Two car detached garage, deck, w/d to be installed upon move-in. Master bed/bath...Too many goodies to list!
Photos speak for themselves - don't miss this incredible value. Available January 1 for a six month lease. WILL. NOT. LAST!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4569203)