Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 S Summit St

212 South Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 South Summit Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
***NO LONGER AVAILABLE - INQUIRE WITHIN FOR OTHER PROPERTIES!***

***SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY! NO CATS!***

LOCATION! Less than one mile to Indiana City Brewing, Ash & Elm Cider, Geraldine's Supper Club and Lounge (Fountain Square's latest steak house!) and more! All of Fletcher Place (Calvin Fletcher's Coffee, Milktooth, Tappers Arcade Bar, etc) is just over a mile away and just two miles to Monument Circle.

Perfect short-term lease for those new to town or transitioning to a new place.

Two car detached garage, deck, w/d to be installed upon move-in. Master bed/bath...Too many goodies to list!

Photos speak for themselves - don't miss this incredible value. Available January 1 for a six month lease. WILL. NOT. LAST!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4569203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Summit St have any available units?
212 S Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S Summit St have?
Some of 212 S Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Summit St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 S Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 212 S Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Summit St does offer parking.
Does 212 S Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 S Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Summit St have a pool?
No, 212 S Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Summit St have accessible units?
No, 212 S Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S Summit St has units with dishwashers.
