2104 East 46th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath double right on the bus line in South Broad Ripple at 46th & Caroline. Within minutes to Black Circle Brewing Co., Arsenal Park, Sinking Ship, Upland and the Red Line. This home features a lovely kitchen with newer cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Lovely hardwood floors, updated fixtures and cute built-ins. Formal dining room and spacious living room. 1-car garage, A/C, washer/dryer in basement Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



