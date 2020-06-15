All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2104 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath double right on the bus line in South Broad Ripple at 46th & Caroline. Within minutes to Black Circle Brewing Co., Arsenal Park, Sinking Ship, Upland and the Red Line. This home features a lovely kitchen with newer cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Lovely hardwood floors, updated fixtures and cute built-ins. Formal dining room and spacious living room. 1-car garage, A/C, washer/dryer in basement Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 East 46th Street have any available units?
2104 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 East 46th Street have?
Some of 2104 East 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2104 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2104 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2104 East 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 2104 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 East 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 2104 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2104 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 2104 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
