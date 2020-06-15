2104 East 46th Street

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath double right on the bus line in South Broad Ripple at 46th & Caroline. Within minutes to Black Circle Brewing Co., Arsenal Park, Sinking Ship, Upland and the Red Line. This home features a lovely kitchen with newer cabinets, counter tops and appliances. Lovely hardwood floors, updated fixtures and cute built-ins. Formal dining room and spacious living room. 1-car garage, A/C, washer/dryer in basement Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.