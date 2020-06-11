All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2062 Bellefontaine St

2062 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2062 Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - Inquire within for other properties!

*$1700/mo for 18 month, $1750 for 12 months*

LOCATION! - Cozy ranch located close to downtown, Mass Ave, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Fountain Square. Just 3 blocks to West Fork Whiskey and Cannonball Brewing - less than one mile to Tinker Street, Provider, Festiva - you will never run out of things to do!!!

This 4/Br 2/Ba comes with a Bonus Room - grab another roommate or have your office at home or a playroom! This corner lot has a fantastic yard and a deck off of the living to relax and entertain when you're not lounging on the comfortable front porch!

Home offers granite countertops, SS Appliances... Master Bedroom has huge double walk-in closets, barn door leads to impressive ensuite w/ double vanity. The list goes on, MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

Off-street parking, too!

Available now - don't miss this!

(RLNE4494692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Bellefontaine St have any available units?
2062 Bellefontaine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2062 Bellefontaine St have?
Some of 2062 Bellefontaine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 Bellefontaine St currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Bellefontaine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Bellefontaine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2062 Bellefontaine St is pet friendly.
Does 2062 Bellefontaine St offer parking?
Yes, 2062 Bellefontaine St offers parking.
Does 2062 Bellefontaine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 Bellefontaine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Bellefontaine St have a pool?
No, 2062 Bellefontaine St does not have a pool.
Does 2062 Bellefontaine St have accessible units?
No, 2062 Bellefontaine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Bellefontaine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 Bellefontaine St has units with dishwashers.
