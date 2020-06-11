2062 Bellefontaine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PENDING DEPOSIT RECEIVED - Inquire within for other properties!



*$1700/mo for 18 month, $1750 for 12 months*



LOCATION! - Cozy ranch located close to downtown, Mass Ave, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Fountain Square. Just 3 blocks to West Fork Whiskey and Cannonball Brewing - less than one mile to Tinker Street, Provider, Festiva - you will never run out of things to do!!!



This 4/Br 2/Ba comes with a Bonus Room - grab another roommate or have your office at home or a playroom! This corner lot has a fantastic yard and a deck off of the living to relax and entertain when you're not lounging on the comfortable front porch!



Home offers granite countertops, SS Appliances... Master Bedroom has huge double walk-in closets, barn door leads to impressive ensuite w/ double vanity. The list goes on, MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE!



Off-street parking, too!



Available now - don't miss this!



(RLNE4494692)