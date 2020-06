Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located on the West side near all the Avon amenities, shopping, restaurants and I-465. Enjoy the nice eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and newer cabinets. Lovely front sunporch and large fenced in backyard with a patio! A Must See! Pets Negotiable! 2 year lease agreement preferred.

Contact us to schedule a showing.