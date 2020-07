Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated home will be available 11/15! 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch with fenced in backyard and storage shed. Beautiful grey Wood floors throughout, all white cabinets, and kitchen appliances. This home is one of a kind, Look and Lease this home today! Apply on our website www.pmimeridian.com or schedule a showing with our property manager Erik:

317-991-0199