201 South Kenmore Road

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

$150 off May Move-in!!

Irvington Home Townhome Available. 2 bed / 1 bath townhome located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.6 mile walk/bike ride on the Pennsy Trail to Jackomos Pizza, Black Acre Brewing, The Mug, Coal Yard Coffee, Starbucks, Lincoln Square Pancake House all Irvington has to offer. Unit is located at the end of a quiet street with many long-term friendly tenants. Flooring, bathroom, appliances, countertops, paint, blinds all brand new. Kitchen appliances are all new and are provided along with the home! No pets allowed. Central air and laundry hookups in the townhome.



Application: To view this home, email lohenproperties@gmail.com or call (317) 207-6039. Once contacted, we will send you our application process, fees, and tenant application requirements.