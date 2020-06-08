All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 201 South Kenmore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
201 South Kenmore Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

201 South Kenmore Road

201 South Kenmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 South Kenmore Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$150 off May Move-in!!
Irvington Home Townhome Available. 2 bed / 1 bath townhome located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.6 mile walk/bike ride on the Pennsy Trail to Jackomos Pizza, Black Acre Brewing, The Mug, Coal Yard Coffee, Starbucks, Lincoln Square Pancake House all Irvington has to offer. Unit is located at the end of a quiet street with many long-term friendly tenants. Flooring, bathroom, appliances, countertops, paint, blinds all brand new. Kitchen appliances are all new and are provided along with the home! No pets allowed. Central air and laundry hookups in the townhome.

Application: To view this home, email lohenproperties@gmail.com or call (317) 207-6039. Once contacted, we will send you our application process, fees, and tenant application requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 South Kenmore Road have any available units?
201 South Kenmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 201 South Kenmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
201 South Kenmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 South Kenmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road offer parking?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road have a pool?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road have accessible units?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 South Kenmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 South Kenmore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 South Kenmore Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College