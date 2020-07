Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This home will start renovations middle of April and will be available the end of April, move-in by May 1st. You do not want to miss out on this home, come with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher; w/d connections, fenced in backyard, very close to restaurant, highway access, downtown is mins away from this location. Email erik@pmimeridian.com to be put on a holding list for this home.