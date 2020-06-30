All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1813 Knox St.

1813 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Knox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 B/R, 1 bath Ranch Home! WITH fenced in yard! (1813) - 3 bedroom bungalow located minutes to I-465, downtown and shopping. This home offers a large living room and a covered front porch. A fenced rear yard offers plenty of space and privacy, for outside entertaining. A detached garage is also available with the property. Schedule you showing today, this home will not last long. This home rents for $795.00 with a matching deposit of $795.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317.210.0018.

(RLNE5415946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Knox St. have any available units?
1813 Knox St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1813 Knox St. currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Knox St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Knox St. pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Knox St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1813 Knox St. offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Knox St. offers parking.
Does 1813 Knox St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Knox St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Knox St. have a pool?
No, 1813 Knox St. does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Knox St. have accessible units?
No, 1813 Knox St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Knox St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Knox St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Knox St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Knox St. does not have units with air conditioning.

