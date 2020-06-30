1813 Knox St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 B/R, 1 bath Ranch Home! WITH fenced in yard! (1813) - 3 bedroom bungalow located minutes to I-465, downtown and shopping. This home offers a large living room and a covered front porch. A fenced rear yard offers plenty of space and privacy, for outside entertaining. A detached garage is also available with the property. Schedule you showing today, this home will not last long. This home rents for $795.00 with a matching deposit of $795.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317.210.0018.



(RLNE5415946)