1730 North Colorado Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet oven refrigerator

Cozy 2 Bedroom DUPLEX. Quiet Neighborhood. New paint and new carpet. Hardwoods in bedrooms. Full basement with washer and dryer hookups. Easy commute downtown Via I-70. Come and see! No pets please. All residents over the age of 18 are required to make application. Application fee is $35.90.