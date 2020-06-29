All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1730 North Colorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1730 North Colorado Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

1730 North Colorado Avenue

1730 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1730 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom DUPLEX. Quiet Neighborhood. New paint and new carpet. Hardwoods in bedrooms. Full basement with washer and dryer hookups. Easy commute downtown Via I-70. Come and see! No pets please. All residents over the age of 18 are required to make application. Application fee is $35.90.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
1730 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have?
Some of 1730 North Colorado Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 North Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College