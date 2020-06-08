1601 Iowa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fountain Square South! Walking distance to dozens of restaurants and breweries (Thunderbird, Upland Brewing, Turchetti's, Red Lion, to name a few!) and the main drag of Fountain Square at a fraction of the cost! Easy highway access to I-65 and less than 10 minutes to downtown!



This adorable charmer has been completely renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, an open concept, and a modern kitchen! The covered porch provides plenty of space to relax while the backyard is one of the largest you'll see in the neighborhood. Hurry before it's gone!



Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.