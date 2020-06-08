All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

1601 Iowa Street

1601 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Iowa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fountain Square South! Walking distance to dozens of restaurants and breweries (Thunderbird, Upland Brewing, Turchetti's, Red Lion, to name a few!) and the main drag of Fountain Square at a fraction of the cost! Easy highway access to I-65 and less than 10 minutes to downtown!

This adorable charmer has been completely renovated with luxury vinyl plank floors, an open concept, and a modern kitchen! The covered porch provides plenty of space to relax while the backyard is one of the largest you'll see in the neighborhood. Hurry before it's gone!

Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Iowa Street have any available units?
1601 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1601 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Iowa Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Iowa Street offer parking?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Iowa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Iowa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

