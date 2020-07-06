All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1542 Hoefgen St

1542 Hoefgen Street · No Longer Available
Location

1542 Hoefgen Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
FREE APPLICATION!!! NEW LOWERED DEPOSIT!!!

AVAILABLE NOW!!! To view the home at 1542 Hoefgen St Indianapolis, IN, register using the Rently.com link below!

This updated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home are ready for you! Located on a quiet block in the Bean Creek neighborhood, you are within walking distance to historic Garfield Park. You will be able to enjoy the summer movies and concerts hosted in the park and much more. You'll enjoy relaxing on the screen in front porch. The home has been updated with revived hardwoods and fresh paint. Upon entering you will see the open-concept layout, updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and the dining room. Each bedroom features fresh new carpet. The bathroom has been updated as well. The large completely fenced in backyard will be great for the family pet and hosting friends and family during the summer.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets allowed with additional restrictions and fees. Renters insurance required.

FREE APPLICATIONS FOR 1542 HOEFGEN ST INDIANAPOLIS, IN:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1797652495

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/773047?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
