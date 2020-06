Amenities

hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss this excellent opportunity to live minutes from downtown, Eli Lilly, IUPUI and all of the other great amenities downtown Indianapolis has to offer! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom property has hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room as well as plenty of storage space in the kitchen. Schedule your showing today before this property is leased!