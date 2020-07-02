1530 Asbury Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a charming bungalow that invites you inside the moment you view this home.This home is a 5-minute bike ride from all of the fun and excitement of the Fountain Square bars, restaurants and entertainment or you can enjoy a 10-minute bike ride to the farmers' markets at Garfield Park. The enclosed porch will be a great space to enjoy the start or end to your day. Recently updated throughout, you'll love the open concept living and dining space with historic charm and details to flow from one room to the next. Each bedroom is spacious and offers tons of natural light. The updated kitchen includes new cabinets. The mudroom off the back of the home offers washer and dryer hookups. Off-street parking is available in the back of the home with a covered carport.



Come view this property before it is gone!



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1803550748



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.