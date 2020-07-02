All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1530 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1530 Asbury Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 1:27 AM

1530 Asbury Street

1530 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1530 Asbury Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a charming bungalow that invites you inside the moment you view this home.This home is a 5-minute bike ride from all of the fun and excitement of the Fountain Square bars, restaurants and entertainment or you can enjoy a 10-minute bike ride to the farmers' markets at Garfield Park. The enclosed porch will be a great space to enjoy the start or end to your day. Recently updated throughout, you'll love the open concept living and dining space with historic charm and details to flow from one room to the next. Each bedroom is spacious and offers tons of natural light. The updated kitchen includes new cabinets. The mudroom off the back of the home offers washer and dryer hookups. Off-street parking is available in the back of the home with a covered carport.

Come view this property before it is gone!

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1803550748

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Asbury Street have any available units?
1530 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Asbury Street have?
Some of 1530 Asbury Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 1530 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College