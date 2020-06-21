1434 Lee St

Amenities

Lots of character in this bi-level home for RENT on the South West side of Indianapolis (zip code 46221)!! The home boasts 3 BD, 1 BA, a loft, a basement, a storage shed, a fireplace and TWO bonus rooms!! Fresh paint, new carpet. This home features much of the original woodwork and cherry finished cabinets in the kitchen. Large fenced back yard. Conveniently located near downtown and close to the bus line. To RENT this house today call us at 317-888-1130 or check out the property at www.IndyLease.com!!