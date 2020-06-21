All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1434 Lee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1434 Lee St
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

1434 Lee St

1434 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1434 Lee Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of character in this bi-level home for RENT on the South West side of Indianapolis (zip code 46221)!! The home boasts 3 BD, 1 BA, a loft, a basement, a storage shed, a fireplace and TWO bonus rooms!! Fresh paint, new carpet. This home features much of the original woodwork and cherry finished cabinets in the kitchen. Large fenced back yard. Conveniently located near downtown and close to the bus line. To RENT this house today call us at 317-888-1130 or check out the property at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Lee St have any available units?
1434 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1434 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Lee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Lee St offer parking?
No, 1434 Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Lee St have a pool?
No, 1434 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 1434 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Lee St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 Lee St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College