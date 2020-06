Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Now accepting Section 8! Cute double 1 bedroom 1 bath. Right around the corner from Historical Irvington and just minutes from Downtown Indy. Within walking distance of your shopping needs. On the city bus line and with a great yard. This home will not last long on the market. With new upgrades you won't want to miss out on the home. A/C coming soon! Washer and Dryer hookup. Ready for move in today! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064



Tenant Responsible for all utilities