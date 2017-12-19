1421 N Olney St, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
UTILITIES: All Electric.
TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.
CENTRAL AIR: No.
Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.
