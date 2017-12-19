All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1421 N Olney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1421 N Olney St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

1421 N Olney St

1421 N Olney St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1421 N Olney St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 N Olney St have any available units?
1421 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 N Olney St have?
Some of 1421 N Olney St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
1421 N Olney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 N Olney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 N Olney St is pet friendly.
Does 1421 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 1421 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 1421 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 1421 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 1421 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 1421 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College