Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:36 PM

1333 West Pruitt Street

1333 West Pruitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1333 West Pruitt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A coveted rental home in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Fully fenced backyard
--Detached 2-car garage
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Garage,Wood-style flooring,Detached 2 car garage,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 West Pruitt Street have any available units?
1333 West Pruitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 West Pruitt Street have?
Some of 1333 West Pruitt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 West Pruitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1333 West Pruitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 West Pruitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 West Pruitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1333 West Pruitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1333 West Pruitt Street offers parking.
Does 1333 West Pruitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 West Pruitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 West Pruitt Street have a pool?
No, 1333 West Pruitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1333 West Pruitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1333 West Pruitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 West Pruitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 West Pruitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

