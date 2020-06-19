1265 Burdsal

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located just minutes from downtown and a short walk to Riverside Park! This 2 bedroom single family home has a ton of charm with a original hardwood floors. Nicely updated bathroom newer floors, vanity, and shower. Spacious with tons of cabinets. Incredible attached two car garage.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!



Lease Terms

$850.00 security deposit