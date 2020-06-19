All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1265 Burdsal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1265 Burdsal
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1265 Burdsal

1265 Burdsal Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1265 Burdsal Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located just minutes from downtown and a short walk to Riverside Park! This 2 bedroom single family home has a ton of charm with a original hardwood floors. Nicely updated bathroom newer floors, vanity, and shower. Spacious with tons of cabinets. Incredible attached two car garage.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Lease Terms
$850.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Burdsal have any available units?
1265 Burdsal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Burdsal have?
Some of 1265 Burdsal's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Burdsal currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Burdsal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Burdsal pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Burdsal is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Burdsal offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Burdsal does offer parking.
Does 1265 Burdsal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Burdsal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Burdsal have a pool?
No, 1265 Burdsal does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Burdsal have accessible units?
No, 1265 Burdsal does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Burdsal have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Burdsal does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College