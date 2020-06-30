All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1234 North Dearborn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1234 North Dearborn Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:04 PM

1234 North Dearborn Street

1234 North Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1234 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1270793

Spacious, desirable home near Brookside Park with three bedrooms and TWO FULL baths! Hardwood flooring in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large front porch in the front and a large backyard! Includes a detached garage and lean-to/car port. You'll want to check this one out!

**Refridgerator and stove included in rent, will be installed before move in**
|Amenities: Garage,Wood flooring,Carport,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 North Dearborn Street have any available units?
1234 North Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 North Dearborn Street have?
Some of 1234 North Dearborn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 North Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1234 North Dearborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 North Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 North Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1234 North Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1234 North Dearborn Street offers parking.
Does 1234 North Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 North Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 North Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 1234 North Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1234 North Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 1234 North Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 North Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 North Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College