1234 North Dearborn Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1270793



Spacious, desirable home near Brookside Park with three bedrooms and TWO FULL baths! Hardwood flooring in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large front porch in the front and a large backyard! Includes a detached garage and lean-to/car port. You'll want to check this one out!



**Refridgerator and stove included in rent, will be installed before move in**

|Amenities: Garage,Wood flooring,Carport,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.