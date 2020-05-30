All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1232 N Park Ave

1232 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1232 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Historic Home in the Old Northside Neighborhood! - You cannot do much better than this desirable neighborhood just North of downtown! This unique home is close to everything. Beautiful woodwork, doors and hardwood floors are found throughout the home. There is one full bath on the main level and two upstairs. As is often the case with old beauties from this period, some of the bedrooms do not have closets. But rooms are large and the floor plan is surprisingly open. Owner would prefer no pets, but will consider small dogs with a refundable $400 per pet deposit, and $35 per pet, per month, non-refundable pet fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/veryone 18 and older must complete a separate application. $35 application fee is non-refundable for any reason. The carriage house is not included in the lease.

No Smoking!

(RLNE4186611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 N Park Ave have any available units?
1232 N Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1232 N Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1232 N Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 N Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1232 N Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1232 N Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1232 N Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 N Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1232 N Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 N Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 N Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 N Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

