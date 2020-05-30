1232 N Park Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful, Historic Home in the Old Northside Neighborhood! - You cannot do much better than this desirable neighborhood just North of downtown! This unique home is close to everything. Beautiful woodwork, doors and hardwood floors are found throughout the home. There is one full bath on the main level and two upstairs. As is often the case with old beauties from this period, some of the bedrooms do not have closets. But rooms are large and the floor plan is surprisingly open. Owner would prefer no pets, but will consider small dogs with a refundable $400 per pet deposit, and $35 per pet, per month, non-refundable pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/veryone 18 and older must complete a separate application. $35 application fee is non-refundable for any reason. The carriage house is not included in the lease.



No Smoking!



(RLNE4186611)