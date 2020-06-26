All apartments in Indianapolis
1220 Oak Ridge Drive

Location

1220 Oak Ridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Great location just steps away from the Monon Trail, and so close to Broad Ripple Village. 3 bedroom ranch on a corner lot. Large windows allow for wonderful natural light. Two car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
1220 Oak Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1220 Oak Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Oak Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
