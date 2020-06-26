1220 Oak Ridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Chatard
Great location just steps away from the Monon Trail, and so close to Broad Ripple Village. 3 bedroom ranch on a corner lot. Large windows allow for wonderful natural light. Two car attached garage. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
