11712 Grenadier Lane Available 11/08/19 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch located on Eastside! October Move In! - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch for rent on the Eastside! This property has a large eat-in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this a cozy lounging area. Master suite is large with a ceiling fan to keep the air circulating to provide additional comfort. Big back yard with a deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home will be ready to move in Early September. Pets Welcome! Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

$65 application fee per adult.



(RLNE2504664)