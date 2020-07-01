All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

11712 Grenadier Lane

11712 Grenadier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11712 Grenadier Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11712 Grenadier Lane Available 11/08/19 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch located on Eastside! October Move In! - Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch for rent on the Eastside! This property has a large eat-in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in the living room make this a cozy lounging area. Master suite is large with a ceiling fan to keep the air circulating to provide additional comfort. Big back yard with a deck is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home will be ready to move in Early September. Pets Welcome! Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!
$65 application fee per adult.

(RLNE2504664)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Grenadier Lane have any available units?
11712 Grenadier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11712 Grenadier Lane have?
Some of 11712 Grenadier Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Grenadier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Grenadier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Grenadier Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11712 Grenadier Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11712 Grenadier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Grenadier Lane offers parking.
Does 11712 Grenadier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11712 Grenadier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Grenadier Lane have a pool?
No, 11712 Grenadier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Grenadier Lane have accessible units?
No, 11712 Grenadier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Grenadier Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11712 Grenadier Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
