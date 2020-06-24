1155 Nelson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new appliances coming soon (not pictured). Two bedroom home near Garfield Park. Fresh paint and new blinds throughout. Home includes refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors and granite counters. Bathroom has a walk-in shower for easy access (no tub). Enclosed front porch and fenced rear yard. Over sized one car garage and parking in rear. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0aad1952-f097-4c3a-931f-31c5605c6609&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.