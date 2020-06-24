All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:38 PM

1155 Nelson Avenue

1155 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Nelson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Brand new appliances coming soon (not pictured). Two bedroom home near Garfield Park. Fresh paint and new blinds throughout. Home includes refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors and granite counters. Bathroom has a walk-in shower for easy access (no tub). Enclosed front porch and fenced rear yard. Over sized one car garage and parking in rear. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0aad1952-f097-4c3a-931f-31c5605c6609&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Nelson Avenue have any available units?
1155 Nelson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Nelson Avenue have?
Some of 1155 Nelson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Nelson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Nelson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Nelson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Nelson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Nelson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Nelson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1155 Nelson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Nelson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Nelson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1155 Nelson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Nelson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 Nelson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Nelson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Nelson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
