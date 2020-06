Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely home, Ready for its new tenant. Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home with New carpet, really clean, and updated throughout the home. This home will rent fast so be sure to put it at the top of your list. The range and fridge will be placed at the time of the rental.