11341 Watts Bar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON AN 18 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home in Cumberland Estates! Open & airy best describes this immaculately maintained charmer located on quiet cull-de-sac & complete with exquisite pond view. Upon entry, take note of fresh paint throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, fresh carpet & upgraded padding, soaring vaulted ceilings in great room and an enclosed rear porch perfect for quiet evenings and entertaining. Spacious master bedroom suite features large walk in closet, and dual vanity with raised counter in the master bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms are good sized and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. All appliances in the updated kitchen are included, and it's complete with plenty of cabinet and counter space and has pantry. The exterior is adorned with several updates including a newer roof, new garage door, new exterior light fixtures, and a new mailbox. Laundry room with full size washer//dryer. Attached 2 car garage with remote openers and keyless entry. Lovely mature trees around this home. Just 22 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer, and less than 30 minutes to the airport!



Please note: Living Room carpeting is being replaced.



Warren Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.