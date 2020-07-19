All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11341 Watts Bar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11341 Watts Bar Court
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:00 PM

11341 Watts Bar Court

11341 Watts Bar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11341 Watts Bar Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON AN 18 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home in Cumberland Estates! Open & airy best describes this immaculately maintained charmer located on quiet cull-de-sac & complete with exquisite pond view. Upon entry, take note of fresh paint throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, fresh carpet & upgraded padding, soaring vaulted ceilings in great room and an enclosed rear porch perfect for quiet evenings and entertaining. Spacious master bedroom suite features large walk in closet, and dual vanity with raised counter in the master bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms are good sized and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. All appliances in the updated kitchen are included, and it's complete with plenty of cabinet and counter space and has pantry. The exterior is adorned with several updates including a newer roof, new garage door, new exterior light fixtures, and a new mailbox. Laundry room with full size washer//dryer. Attached 2 car garage with remote openers and keyless entry. Lovely mature trees around this home. Just 22 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer, and less than 30 minutes to the airport!

Please note: Living Room carpeting is being replaced.

Warren Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 Watts Bar Court have any available units?
11341 Watts Bar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11341 Watts Bar Court have?
Some of 11341 Watts Bar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 Watts Bar Court currently offering any rent specials?
11341 Watts Bar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 Watts Bar Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11341 Watts Bar Court is pet friendly.
Does 11341 Watts Bar Court offer parking?
Yes, 11341 Watts Bar Court offers parking.
Does 11341 Watts Bar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11341 Watts Bar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 Watts Bar Court have a pool?
No, 11341 Watts Bar Court does not have a pool.
Does 11341 Watts Bar Court have accessible units?
No, 11341 Watts Bar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 Watts Bar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11341 Watts Bar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College