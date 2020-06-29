11240 Cuyahoga Drive

Amenities

Move in ready and immediate possession! A super cute and well-maintained home is located in highly sought after Lawrence Township featuring award-winning school. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It backs up to a huge wooded area for privacy. Freshly cleaned carpets greet you in the nice sized family room. Second level features a loft, large laundry room & master bedroom with ensuite w/ shower/tub combo. The kitchen comes equipped with tons of counter space and cabinets and includes appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove).



