Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11240 Cuyahoga Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:54 PM

11240 Cuyahoga Drive

11240 Cuyahoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11240 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move in ready and immediate possession! A super cute and well-maintained home is located in highly sought after Lawrence Township featuring award-winning school. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It backs up to a huge wooded area for privacy. Freshly cleaned carpets greet you in the nice sized family room. Second level features a loft, large laundry room & master bedroom with ensuite w/ shower/tub combo. The kitchen comes equipped with tons of counter space and cabinets and includes appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove).

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2309455875

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1549976?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have any available units?
11240 Cuyahoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have?
Some of 11240 Cuyahoga Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Cuyahoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Cuyahoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Cuyahoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive offer parking?
No, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have a pool?
No, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Cuyahoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11240 Cuyahoga Drive has units with dishwashers.

