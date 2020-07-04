All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

11035 Dura Drive

11035 Dura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11035 Dura Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Nice 2 story home with open concept floor plan offers space for today's active lifestyle with 2 gathering rooms that flow together between kitchen & eating area. Kitchen includes appliances, island, tile flooring & patio doors opening to full privacy fenced rear yard. Upper level laundry located between 4 bedrooms plus master suite includes private full bath & spacious closet.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11035 Dura Drive have any available units?
11035 Dura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11035 Dura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Dura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 Dura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11035 Dura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11035 Dura Drive offer parking?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11035 Dura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 Dura Drive have a pool?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11035 Dura Drive have accessible units?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 Dura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11035 Dura Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11035 Dura Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

