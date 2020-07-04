11035 Dura Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Nice 2 story home with open concept floor plan offers space for today's active lifestyle with 2 gathering rooms that flow together between kitchen & eating area. Kitchen includes appliances, island, tile flooring & patio doors opening to full privacy fenced rear yard. Upper level laundry located between 4 bedrooms plus master suite includes private full bath & spacious closet.

Contact us to schedule a showing.